Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,105. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

