Homrich & Berg Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $90,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 207,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

