Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

