Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.43. 410,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

