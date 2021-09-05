Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

