VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

VMW traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $145.11. 1,096,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

