Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

