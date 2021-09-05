PolypuX Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,751.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 2% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $67,746.93 and approximately $3,751.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.48 or 0.07905777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.72 or 1.00255953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00986833 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

