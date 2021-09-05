Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

