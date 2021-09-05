Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $10.16 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $35.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains GP.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

