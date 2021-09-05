McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 131 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

