Telemus Capital LLC Buys 6,157 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.26. 1,452,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.