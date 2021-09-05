Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 511 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 1,157,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,311. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.