EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

