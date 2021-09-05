EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 909,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.