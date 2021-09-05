Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Argus raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.25. 7,195,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.