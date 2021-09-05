Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. 5,088,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,583. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

