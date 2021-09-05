Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $81.18. 5,606,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,892. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

