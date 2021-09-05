Quiztok Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and $1.99 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

