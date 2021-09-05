Tendies Price Up 24.2% This Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $718,693.62 and $67,609.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,711 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.