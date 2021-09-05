Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 255,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 185,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

