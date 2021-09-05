Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 526,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,038. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

