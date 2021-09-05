Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,549. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.