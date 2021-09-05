Homrich & Berg Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,439,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 598,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.73. The company had a trading volume of 437,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

