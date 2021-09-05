RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average of $322.92. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

