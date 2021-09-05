SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

SCWX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 168,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,097. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

