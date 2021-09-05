NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.85.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.20. 95,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.86. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.