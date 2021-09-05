Hudock Inc. Buys 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

