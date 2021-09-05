Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

