Hudock Inc. Buys 171 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,546. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

