EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

