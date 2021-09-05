EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $937.28. 418,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,543. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $899.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.