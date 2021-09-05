Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,319.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

