CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

