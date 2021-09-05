Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

