DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

XRAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,529. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

