Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $75,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.