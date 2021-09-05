Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 771,757 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

SHW opened at $307.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average is $275.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

