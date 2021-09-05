Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,824 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

