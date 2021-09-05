Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITPOF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

ITPOF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

