Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $272.10

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.10.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $250.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.34 and its 200-day moving average is $267.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

