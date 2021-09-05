TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $150.08 Average PT from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.08.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

