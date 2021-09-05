BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $98,170.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.00837160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047571 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

