Ravencoin Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $249.16 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002537 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00159846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00207685 BTC.

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,584,255,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

