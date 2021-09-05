Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

