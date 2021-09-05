VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 71,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $273.29. 1,808,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,238. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $275.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.52.

