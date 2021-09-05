Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QMOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. 1,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

