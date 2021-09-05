Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,386.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

