Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 176,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 715,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.