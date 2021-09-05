-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 3,069,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,547. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.